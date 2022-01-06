Deputies postpone “indefinitely” knowledge of the Penal Code; submit a “new” one

The Chamber of Deputies postponed “indefinitely” the knowledge of the bill of the Penal Code that had been approved favorably by the Senate, but submitted a “new” one.

The president of this legislative body, Alfredo Pacheco, consulted with the spokespersons of the different benches that make up the Chamber of Deputies and avoided knowing the Penal Code that apparently had been agreed upon in a bicameral commission.

Instead, Pacheco accepted a bill for the Penal Code that presumably maintains the same basis as the one approved by the Senate, but with changes in various typifications.

The changes are related to issues such as family, parental authority over children, that a crime that has different penalties and penalties related to discrimination, as specified by Rogelio Genao Lanza, who introduced the “new” project.

“We have a treatment so that we postpone the Code that came from the Senate so that we can give a discussion of this piece that is the same” improved “Senate project, after a conversation with deputies from the different benches who had concerns over which they weighed objections that prevented the approval of the report by two thirds ”, expressed Pacheco.

After leaving the bill approved by the Senate on the table indefinitely and including the one submitted by Genao on the agenda for the day, the deputies decided to send to a special commission, with a fixed term until this Wednesday, the piece recently introduced.

“Taken into consideration and sent to a special commission and a fixed term until tomorrow, it is the same project that came from the Senate but we reached a series of agreements to improve a series of situations that is contained in it and became a new project and therefore a new submission and a special commission were made to study the project ”, specified Pacheco.

In this way, it is expected that the Penal Code that was approved in the Senate will continue on January 12 to finalize the legislature and that the one introduced by the deputies will be the one that crosses to the other side to resume bureaucratic procedures again.