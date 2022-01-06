detained at the airport and the Serbian government interceding

Srdjan Djokovic confirmed that Novak He is being held in one of the Melbourne Airport lounges, without access to his mobile phone and unable to contact any member of his team. Isolated and with two security guards outside the room, the Serb tries to prove the validity of his medical exemption.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

Based on this, according to Informer (Serbian media), the Serbian Ministry of Foreign Affairs would have summoned Daniel Emery, Australian Ambassador to Serbia, to a face-to-face interview to give explanations for the conditions in which Djokovic is being held at the Airport from Melbourne. “Our state demands that the world’s first racket be released immediately, something that has also been requested by the Serbian Ambassador, who contacted the player and took all possible measures”