Did Queen Elizabeth II order reconciliation? Prince Charles reaches out to Harry after a year of conflict

During 2021, the relationship between Prince Charles and Harry was strained after the latter and Meghan markle They will move to the United States and give the controversial interview with Oprah.

Now for this new year, it seems like things between father and son are relaxing and getting back to normal a bit.

Related news

Despite the fact that the prince had not mentioned his son’s name during all this time, this Tuesday, January 4, he publicly praised.

GettyImages

The member of the Royal Family expressed himself in a very good way about the “passionate” work that your child has done lately.

In addition, he highlighted feel proud” both Harry and William are involved in issues such as threats of climate change.

“As a parent, I am proud that my children have recognized this threat,” he declared.

GettyImages

So he was surprising when he spoke about the Duke of Sussex: “My youngest son, Harry, has passionately highlighted the impact of climate change, especially in relation to Africa, and pledged that your charity outside neutral in carbon emissions”.

It seems that the prince look to file sloths and leave everything behind after the complications that have occurred between them.

In accordance with The Sun, this might already have an effect, as the duke would be willing to delay the launch of your book autobiographical and to improve the relationship with the prince.

Follow Herald USA in Google news, do CLICK HERE

amv