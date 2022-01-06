Did ‘The Simpsons’ Predict the Movie ‘Don’t Look Up’?

An episode of the popular animated series, which aired in 1995, tells a very similar story to the Netflix premiere.

Attention, ‘spoiler’!

It is not uncommon for fans of ‘The Simpsons’, known for their incredible prophecies, to turn to the animated series to try to decipher what the future holds. And the Netflix sci-fi comedy ‘Don’t look up’ (‘Don’t look up’, in Spain) is no exception. The predictions of the fictitious family go beyond real life, and this time they have advanced by almost 30 years the plot of the hit movie of the streaming platform.

However, the case of ‘Don’t look up’ seems to be somewhat more complicated than one of the usual predictions.

The American comedy focuses on two astronomers, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, who discover a comet that, according to their estimates, will hit the Earth in about six months with a very high probability of ending humanity. Despite warnings from scientists, both the US Government and most of today’s society they react with indifference to the tests.

Episode 14 of season 6 of ‘The Simpsons’, which premiered in February 1995 under the name ‘Bart’s Comet’, tells a story very similar to the Netflix movie.

In this installment, Homer Simpson’s son finds a previously unknown comet that he baptizes in his honor. Despite the fame he receives thanks to the unusual discovery, the boy, along with other children, realizes that the comet, which is heading quickly towards Earth, will hit his city, Springfield, and cause unimaginable damage in the planet.

An ‘optimistic’ comet?

Although so far everything seems to fit with the premiere of Netflix, here begins the differences between the fictional worlds. ‘The Simpsons’, a satirical series that frequently exaggerates the vices of society, presents a more optimistic outlook of humanity as opposed to ‘Don’t Look Up’, showing how human self-perception has changed in the 26 years that separate the stories.

In the animated series, local residents take the comet’s approach very seriously and achieve coordinate their actions to destroy it – albeit to no avail – by firing a missile against the celestial body (a similar mission was also undertaken in the film, but was suddenly canceled due to the refusal to destroy the trillions of dollars of which the comet consists of rare earths).

Of course, the outcome of the stories is profoundly different, since the comet of ‘The Simpsons’ self-destructs when entering the atmosphere. Meanwhile, ‘Don’t Look Up’ Leaves Viewers With A Much More Ending threatening, in which humans are held accountable for their actions.