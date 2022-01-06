Diego Valdés will wear number 10 in America

America is a few days away from making its debut in the Liga MX Clausura 2022 and the team already has its new number 10: Diego Valdés. The Chilean midfielder will not only be one of the stellar signings of this semester, but will also occupy an emblematic number for the team with the most titles in Mexican soccer. Last tournament, this number was used by Sebastián Córdova, the Olympic bronze medalist who will be playing with the Tigres starting this season. Now, the former Santos Laguna will seek to show that he is worthy of this azulcrema honor.

Through his official Twitter account, America presumed that Diego Valdés’ shirt will show the number 10 on the back. In the video, the Andean midfielder removes a sign that says “vacant” and puts on his jersey. “10. Because this shield defends itself with life #SomosAmerica ”was the message that the azulcrema box put on its social networks.

Thus, the directive shows how confident you are in the new cream blue item. Diego Valdés seeks to emulate other footballers who left Santos Laguna to be champions with America. In recent years, footballers such as: Agustín Marchesín, Oribe Peralta, Carlos Darwin Quintero, Christian ‘Chuco’ Benítez and Osmar Mares have managed to lift titles after arriving from Torreón to the ‘Nido’ of Coapa.

The challenge of using the 10 in America

The Eagles are a team with more than 100 years of history in Mexican soccer and they have managed to lift more titles than any other club in most competitions. Notable footballers such as Arlindo, Zizinho, Eduardo Bacas, Edú, Luis García and Cuauhtémoc Blanco they managed to stand out with this number on the shirt.

However, in recent years, other elements have tried to become idols of Americanism with this number, but to no avail. Daniel Montenegro, Giovani dos Santos and Sebastián Córdova are some of the elements that failed to consolidate in the team despite wearing this number. Now, Diego Valdés will seek to reverse this trend and be one of the protagonists in Santiago Solari’s team.