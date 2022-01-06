Direct Drive motor and only 50 dB of noise

The MIJIA Pulsator Exclusive Edition washing machine also has an automatic detergent dispenser and 16 built-in wash programs.

Xiaomi has a large catalog of smart home devices within your MIJIA ecosystem that does not stop growing week after week, since, after recently telling you that the Chinese giant had launched on the market a kettle that also purifies and its first gas water heater without cold water, now we have just learned that The Chinese firm has just presented its most advanced smart washing machine to date, a device that It has a Direct Drive motor and it is really quiet: only 50 dB of noise.

This is all that the MIJIA Pulsator Washing Machine Exclusive Edition offers you

The MIJIA Pulsator Exclusive Edition washing machine, as its name suggests, is an exclusive edition of the MIJIA Pulsator that maintains the capacity of its predecessor, 10 kilos, but that has a Direct Drive motor, thus becoming the first Xiaomi washing machine to have this technology.

This all-new Direct Drive motor precisely controls the angle of rotation of the drum and, in addition, it reduces the noise of the source making the noise of this washing machine in operation only 50 dB.

But that’s not all, because the MIJIA Pulsator Exclusive Edition top-loading washing machine also features an automatic detergent dispenser that takes care of automatically detect the weight of the laundry and assign the amount of detergent needed for that wash. In this way, we will not have to put detergent in the washing machine before each wash, since when the detergent is added, this will be distributed among several wash cycles.

In addition, this new Xiaomi smart washing machine is capable of adjusting the amount of water depending on the weight of the clothes, something that results in saving both water and electricity.

At the level of functionality, the MIJIA Pulsator Exclusive Edition has a fully touch panel from which you can select one of its 16 built-in wash programs with a single touch.

As is usual in this type of smart device, you can control the MIJIA Pulsator Exclusive Edition washing machine from your smartphone through the Xiaomi Home app, which will allow you choose the most convenient washing mode or program the washing time.

The MIJIA Pulsator Exclusive Edition washing machine is now available for purchase in China for 1,999 yuan, about 277 euros to change, although it is still unknown if it will be marketed, at some point, outside the Asian country.

