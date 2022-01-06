Djokovic’s father compared his son to Jesus for being one step away from being deported from Australia

Photo: Srdjan Stevanovic / Getty Images

Every moment a new chapter is written in this novel by Novak Djokovic. On this occasion, his family organized a press conference to protest the situation of Nole, who is isolated in a hotel in Melbourne. It was all a great show in which nationalism, diplomatic scandal and religion were mixed.

From Serbia, his father, Srdjan Djokovic, his mother, Dijana Djokovic, and brother, Djordje Djokovic, gave a press conference to defend him, all in front of a flag with the image of the tennis player and all dressed in “Novak” shirts.

In an energetic tone, the father did not hesitate to step forward and erect his son as a martyr of Serbia: “Our Novak, our pride. Novak is Serbia and Serbia is Novak. They are trampling on Serbia and in doing so trampling on the Serbian people, “he said from a restaurant in Belgrade, which belongs to the world’s number one.

And Srdjan continued: “We Serbs are a proud European people. Throughout history we have never attacked anyone, we have only defended ourselves. And this is what Novak did, our pride, everyone’s pride ”.

Srdjan Djokovic speaks before the public to ask for the release of his son Novak, in an act full of nationalist phrases (Darko Vojinovic /)

Far from lowering the tone of his speech, Nole’s father dared to compare Jesus with his son: “Jesus was crucified on the cross, and everything was done to him, but he is alive among us even now. Now Novak is being crucified, they are doing everything to him ”.

“Novak and his team presented the same documents as 25 other tennis players (who received exemptions) and they had no problem, just Novak,” he told Sky News.

Father Djokovic also specifically pointed to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison: “The leader of that faraway land, Scott Morrison… He dared to attack Novak and expel him before he reached his country. They wanted to bring him to his knees, and not just him, but our beautiful Serbia. “

During this press conference broadcast by the Serbian media and then translated by the Australian press, Djordje Djokovic, Novak’s brother, assured that it is the “biggest sports and diplomatic scandal” in history. “He has been treated as a criminal when he is a sane and decent man, an athlete who has not endangered lives or committed federal or legal crimes.” And then he addressed the Prime Minister of Australia: “We are human, and you, sir, are not.”

Srdjan Djokovic, Novak’s father. (AFP /)

Djordje Djokovic later read a message written by Novak Djokovic himself, charged with spirituality: “God sees everything. Morals and ethics, the highest ideals, are stars that shine towards spiritual ascension. My grace is spiritual and theirs is material wealth ”.

Nole’s mother also took the floor and said that her son is “a revolutionary who changes the world” and compared her son to a “sacrificial lamb”. The brother even asked for a demonstration of support in front of the Serbian parliament.

