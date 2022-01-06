Does acupuncture really work?

Do youWhat is acupuncture and what is it for?? The acupuncture It is a practice of the traditional medicine china in which the puncture of one or more is used needles in certain points of the body in order to alleviate ailments and cure some diseases.

According to the Mayo Clinic, acupuncture It is frequently used to treat pain and improve physical and mental well-being. This practice of the traditional medicine is founded as a technique to balance the flow of energy called chi which, according to Chinese belief, flows through channels in the body, into which needles are inserted to rebalance it. In Western medicine, acupuncture It is seen as a way to stimulate nerves, muscles and connective tissues to, in turn, stimulate the body’s natural pain relievers.

Do youWhat can be cured with acupuncture? It is frequently used to cure discomfort associated with different diseases such as: chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, tooth pain, headache, labor pains, back pain, neck pain, osteoarthritis, menstrual pain and some respiratory disorders.

(Photo: Pixabay)

Does the acupuncture?

Despite the Eastern and Western beliefs of the practice of the acupuncture, the science behind that form of traditional medicine it continues without being studied in depth. For this reason, a team of researchers from the Harvard Medical School, led by neuroscientists decided to study the neuroanatomy of the needle stick that activates specific signaling in the body.

In the study carried out in mice and that was published last October in the journal Nature, the Harvard team identified a set of neurons that must be present for the acupuncture triggers an anti-inflammatory response through this signaling pathway.

Another important finding was that these neurons are only produced in a specific area of ​​the lower limb region, which means that the acupuncture it doesn’t work on the abdomen, but it does work on the legs. Another research question in the study was to find out what was the neuroanatomical basis for selecting certain puncture sites.

(Photo: Pixabay)

Do youAcupuncture for covid-19?

The study also focused on the so-called “cytokine storm”, which refers to the rapid release of large amounts of cytokines that causes severe systemic inflammation derived from diseases such as Covid-19, cancer or sepsis.

The release of cytokines is an immune response of the body to specific diseases, but it is a medical problem because it causes a risk of death in 15 to 30% since there is a lack of medicines to treat the “cytokine storm”.

This is where the importance of acupuncture, since, as explained previously, it serves as an anti-inflammatory treatment. In a 2014 study, researchers reported that electroacupuncture, a modernized version of the ancient practice using electrical stimulation, had been able to reduce the “cytokine storm” in mice by activating the adrenal gland to release dopamine.

(Photo: Pixabay)

And a 2020 study found that such an effect of electroacupuncture It only worked in the lower region of the body, that is, it was effective when the puncture was administered to the buttocks, thighs, knees and legs, but there was no effect when it was applied to the abdominal region.

The future of the electroacupuncture

After studying the distribution and response of neurons in the lower body, the study researchers conclude that it will be possible to predict almost exactly where in the body stimulation will be effective. electroacupuncture and where not and that these results constitute the first concrete and neuroanatomical explanation of the selectivity and specificity of the acupuncture.

The next step will be to do a clinical trial of the electroacupuncture in humans with inflammation caused by diseases such as covid-19, arthritis, inflammatory bowel syndrome or inflammation caused by cancer therapies.

With information from: Harvard Medical School