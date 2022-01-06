Dog prevents owner from freezing after injury in Croatia

Zagreb, Croatia – Croatian lifeguards are praising a dog that prevented its injured owner from freezing high on a snowy mountain, keeping him warm for 13 hours in the dark until he was able to receive medical attention.

“The friendship and love between a human and a dog knows no limits,” tweeted the region’s mountain rescue service on Twitter, with a photo of the dog lying on top of his master on a stretcher.

The incident occurred on the night of January 1, more than 1,700 meters (5,600 feet) high on Mount Velebit, which is located along the Croatian coast in the Adriatic Sea. Rescuers said both the man and the dog, an Alaskan malamute named North, slipped and fell about 150 meters (500 feet).

The mountaineer seriously injured his leg, but the dog was unharmed and used its body heat to keep him warm as temperatures dropped as night fell and rescuers scrambled to locate them.

North “snuggled up to him and warmed him up with her body,” the service post reads. “His loyalty didn’t stop when rescuers arrived, he was one of us, taking care of his man for 13 hours.”

Rescuers said the nighttime operation was particularly difficult because of snow, ice and broken tree limbs blocking access to the site. A team of 27 people participated in the rescue, reaching the couple around midnight and delivering the mountaineer to doctors around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

“This example could teach us how we can take care of each other,” added the rescuers.