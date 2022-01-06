Dollar price today January 5, peso depreciated for the third day

Today Wednesday, January 5, 2022, the dollar is trading at 20,5800 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the Banxico registry, on this day the spot interbank dollar closed at 20.5606 units, which means that the Mexican peso lost 2.25 cents. It is the third session in a row that the peso closes negative and accumulates a loss of 5.31 cents.

Price of the dollar in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.5606 – Sale: $ 20.5606

: Buy $ 20.5606 – Sale: $ 20.5606 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.02 – Sale: $ 20.70

: Buy: $ 20.02 – Sale: $ 20.70 Banamex : Buy: $ 19.93 – Sale: $ 21.07

: Buy: $ 19.93 – Sale: $ 21.07 Bancomer: Buy: $ 19.94 – Sale: $ 20.84

Buy: $ 19.94 – Sale: $ 20.84 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.80

Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.80 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 18.40 – Sale: $ 21.40

Buy: $ 18.40 – Sale: $ 21.40 IXE: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.80

Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.80 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 20.90

Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 20.90 Monex: Buy: $ 20.20 – Sale: $ 21.20

Buy: $ 20.20 – Sale: $ 21.20 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.55 – Sale: $ 20.19

Buy: $ 19.55 – Sale: $ 20.19 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.00

Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.00 Santander: Buy: $ 19.64 – Sale: $ 21.17

Buy: $ 19.64 – Sale: $ 21.17 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.07 – Sale: $ 21.08

Buy: $ 20.07 – Sale: $ 21.08 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.10 – Sale: $ 21.30

Regarding the bitcoin, is currently at $ 43,840 with a downtrend in real time.

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.28 pesos, for $ 27.89 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

