Dozens of users go to the IESS dispensary in Martha de Roldós, north of Guayaquil, to revalidate medical certificates for COVID-19 and in search of medical attention | Community | Guayaquil

In the sun and standing. Thus remained dozens of users who were located this morning in the vicinity of the north dispensary of the Ecuadorian Institute of Social Security (IESS) in the Martha de Roldós citadel, in Guayaquil.

In videos disseminated on social networks, an inner row of people accumulated waiting for attention was observed. Several attended since the early hours of this Wednesday.

In the morning hours, the line of more than 300 users that extended along the sidewalks of Av. 38C NO, adjacent to av. Juan Tanca Marengo.

Several of those gathered indicated that they were seeking to validate their positive COVID-19 results to present them in their works. Others have symptoms related to the virus and go for medical assistance at the dispensary. Some users said they suffered an ordeal.

Some citizens expressed concern about the lack of physical distancing among the attendees.

Johnny Peláez, like other users, complained that only 100 shifts per day were being offered for the certificate revalidation process.

In recent days, the high turnout of users seeking to undergo COVID-19 tests has been repeated in health units and public and private laboratories.

Guayaquil, like other cities, lives with a rebound in COVID-19 cases after the festivities last December. (I)