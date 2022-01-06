Dua Lipa swept Instagram with her incredible beauty

Dua Lipa is still very active at the beginning of the year. The London singer does not leave social networks for a second and her fans jump with happiness. Everyone thought that after the separation with Anwar hadid after two years, the artist was going to put her posts aside but evidently she is far from that.

In this 2022 Lipa decided to welcome the new year by celebrating with her friends. The British shared a production of photos through her official Instagram account. “I send love and light to all,” wrote the British in the description of the publication.

A few hours ago, Dua Lipa He shared a series of photographs on his official Instagram account that fell in love with a large number of his millions of followers from around the world. Incredibly, after a few minutes of uploading the images, the artist received the affection of more than a million fans through I like you.

In the photos, Dua It shows a great place to relax. Without a doubt you are on a paradisiacal beach where you can tan your huge body. But there is also time to have a close contact with nature where in one of the images a baby torture is caressing.

But of course there is an opportunity to show your beauty and new trends in bikinis and beachwear. Without a doubt Dua Lipa She is the artist most pampered by her followers and is one of the most popular celebrities on virtual platforms. Not surprisingly, while she finished reading this note, she already got 1,000 more likes in the post.