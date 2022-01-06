Dua Lipa swept Instagram with her incredible beauty

Admin 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 21 Views

Dua Lipa is still very active at the beginning of the year. The London singer does not leave social networks for a second and her fans jump with happiness. Everyone thought that after the separation with Anwar hadid after two years, the artist was going to put her posts aside but evidently she is far from that.

In this 2022 Lipa decided to welcome the new year by celebrating with her friends. The British shared a production of photos through her official Instagram account. “I send love and light to all,” wrote the British in the description of the publication.

Topics

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Eric del Castillo shows the ‘simple’ house he moved to after selling his luxurious mansion

The first actor Eric del Castillo, 87, opened the doors of his new home to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved