Duck Hunt is renewed at CES 2022 in Las Vegas with new interface

Admin 2 hours ago Technology Leave a comment 29 Views

Pulzo is present at the most important event in technology and got to know up close a new device aimed at the most rubbery of the video game, to the same ones who enjoyed the legendary ‘Duck Hunt’ several years ago or also known as the game of ‘killing ducks’.

The new pistol has several advancements, such as a more engaging immersive experience, simulating the game’s episodes in real time. Additionally, it is no longer limited to the legendary Nintendo Entertainment System (NES)., if not expanded to more titles. (See also: This is the new TV without a screen that surprises many (and it is not a joke).

According to the representatives of the Sinden Light Gun company, its creators, this device is compatible with PC, Raspberry Pi, PS1 and PS2 (via mod) and will soon be expanded to other consoles.

This is what the new weapons of the ‘Duck Hunt’ look like:

Carlos Diaz - Pulzo
Carlos Diaz – Pulzo

‘Duck Hunt’: new gun for the duck hunting video game

The gun, plus ‘Duck Hunt’, also available for video games like ‘Time Crisis’, ‘House of Dead’, ‘Virtual Cop’, ‘Area 51’ and ‘Point Black’, among others.

Read also


The device does not need other hardware, but works entirely from screen performance detection, exactly like a CRT light gun. (See also: Curtain Rises on CES in Las Vegas, 2022’s Biggest Tech Event).

This video, recorded by Pulzo in the CES from Las Vegas, show how it works the new version of the legendary video game ‘Duck Hunt’:

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

13 cases to protect your brand new iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro / Max

Have the Three Kings been good and brought you a new iPhone 13? Apple smartphones …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved