Duck Hunt is renewed at CES 2022 in Las Vegas with new interface

Pulzo is present at the most important event in technology and got to know up close a new device aimed at the most rubbery of the video game, to the same ones who enjoyed the legendary ‘Duck Hunt’ several years ago or also known as the game of ‘killing ducks’.

The new pistol has several advancements, such as a more engaging immersive experience, simulating the game’s episodes in real time. Additionally, it is no longer limited to the legendary Nintendo Entertainment System (NES)., if not expanded to more titles. (See also: This is the new TV without a screen that surprises many (and it is not a joke).

According to the representatives of the Sinden Light Gun company, its creators, this device is compatible with PC, Raspberry Pi, PS1 and PS2 (via mod) and will soon be expanded to other consoles.

This is what the new weapons of the ‘Duck Hunt’ look like:

‘Duck Hunt’: new gun for the duck hunting video game

The gun, plus ‘Duck Hunt’, also available for video games like ‘Time Crisis’, ‘House of Dead’, ‘Virtual Cop’, ‘Area 51’ and ‘Point Black’, among others.

Read also













The device does not need other hardware, but works entirely from screen performance detection, exactly like a CRT light gun. (See also: Curtain Rises on CES in Las Vegas, 2022’s Biggest Tech Event).

This video, recorded by Pulzo in the CES from Las Vegas, show how it works the new version of the legendary video game ‘Duck Hunt’: