Eder Vargas, the vocalist of La Poderosa Banda Rancho Grande, dies

In the early hours of this Wednesday, the death of the vocalist of ‘The powerful Rancho Grande Band ‘, Eder Vargas, of whom so far the causes of death have not been disclosed.

Through the Facebook page ‘TNT Cumbia’ the death of the famous was announced, who he lost his life on Tuesday, January 4 at 6:00 p.m., in La Laguna, where the singer was very famous.

“With deep sadness we regret to inform you the sensitive death of the former Pilar and initiator of TNT Cumbia, Mr. Eder Vargas, who with his voice managed to conquer those of us who had the privilege of listening to him, will always be in our hearts … And you already dance it Eder Vargas “, It is read in the publication where his death was announced.

In addition, ‘The Powerful Rancho Grande Band’ He also expressed his condolences to the vocalist’s family, in a publication on social networks, which had a great impact on the followers of the band.

“Strong man, elegant look, what distinguishes him is that he loves art. Rancho Grande was an Important piece from the beginning, you have to fight nothing is easy. Important word. It is not for showing off they call me ‘The Master’. Even Heaven will listen to your song Master You Advance Us on the Road ”, it is read in the publication of the official page.

even some of the followers of ‘The Powerful Rancho Grande Band’ They also expressed their condolences and lamented the loss of a great voice, as was Eder Vargas, to whom Internet users assured that they will not forget.

“Peace and strength for the whole family“,” We are sorry for such a beautiful voice, I encourage the band and their family “,” What sad news! The prettiest voice in the band rest in peace “, “My condolences to the family and the band, I did not have the pleasure but I admired their way of singing their ability in the voices they were a great artist”, are some of the comments.