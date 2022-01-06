Eduardo Verástegui links climate change with the liberalization of abortion

At this point in his career, marked by the decision he made years ago to only participate in projects that conform to his Christian values, actor Eduardo Verástegui is an expert when it comes to confronting and unleashing controversies on Twitter with their political and religious views.

This week the mexican has rolled it again, and in style, on the social network with a thread in which he has made his position clear on two issues that always manage to divide the users of the platform: environmental protection and voluntary termination of pregnancy.

On the one hand, the interpreter has admitted that climate change is a reality, but on the other it has insisted that it is a “constant” on our planet since its creation.

However, the idea that he really wanted to expose was the way it is being used, in his opinion, global warming as an excuse to push for legislation liberalizing abortion.