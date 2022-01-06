Eduin Caz from Grupo Firme celebrates his mother’s birthday and gives her a luxurious gift; What did you get?

The mexican musician Eduin caz, vocalist of Firm Group, always involves its followers of any family event, and this date could not be the exception since it is the birthday of his mother.

Mrs Lorraine cazares celebrated one more year of life and her son did not hesitate to congratulate her through his social networks, where he revealed that he gave him a luxurious car.

“Happy Birthday. You are the best mother in the world and you deserve the best. As long as God gives me life and allows me to be by your side, I will try to make sure that you lack nothing, “wrote the musician in the image where both are seen in front of the car and holding a steering wheel.

Eduin he has always been a very consenting with his mother and with all the members of his family, because he has repeatedly expressed that when nobody trusted him, it was she who gave him money to pay for some of the things he needed to fulfill his dream of being artistThat is why he now seeks to return in one way or another all that they gave him.

But this has not been the only gift of the interpreter of “Love was not for me” For her mother, in former times she had already given her cars and she also fulfilled Lorena’s dream by giving her her own house.

When the youth of 27 years made that gift to his mother social networks They were flooded with congratulations for both, as they applauded that the famous was good to the person who gave him life and gave him the place where they now live so that he would not have to battle with rents or with a property in poor condition.

Eduin Caz and all the members of Grupo Firme are now one of the stars of the regional mexican most important worldwide, during 2021 they met several of their goals, one of them was to become the highest grossing company on the planet.

