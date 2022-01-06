Eiza González moved to an apartment in New York with $ 8,300 in rent: report

Mexican actress Eiza González will close the year with a new residence, since according to the New York Post, the actress does not have much that she moved into a luxury building in New York.

The 31-year-old Mexican has been renting, since last September, an exclusive condominium in the modern “Sky” building, located in the famous Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood, in the heart of Manhattan.

According to the report, the actress of Baby driver pays $ 8,300 a month in rent. The apartment has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as offering a magnificent view of the city.

Located on the 56th floor, the interior features of the property, which only stood for two weeks, include floor-to-ceiling windows, oak floors and natural color palettes, according to the site. Realtor.

The condo’s Italian kitchen is handcrafted and comes with European appliances, while the bathrooms are tiled with a rain shower. It also has a washer and dryer.

The building’s inhabitants also have exclusive access to an indoor pool, two outdoor pools, a billiard room and cafeteria, a gym, an aquatic club and spa, a basketball court, a private park and a spa for pets. .

