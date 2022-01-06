Emmanuel Macron launches a challenge to the unvaccinated in France

PARIS – Faced with the increase in coronavirus cases driven by the omicron variant, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that he wanted to “screw up” millions of his citizens who refuse to be vaccinated, expelling them from public spaces in the country .

By scandalizing the nation with an insult three months before the presidential election, Macron was conveying not just a public health message, but a political one as well. He seemed to be calculating that taking advantage of mounting public anger against the unvaccinated had more potential electoral rewards than the risk of angering an anti-vaccination minority whose support he has little hope of gaining.

Using his most aggressive language yet to urge people reluctant to get vaccinated, Macron said he would not “put them in jail” or “forcibly vaccinate” them. But he made it clear that he wanted to make life more difficult for them.