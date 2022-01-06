Emmanuel Macron launches a challenge to the unvaccinated in France

PARIS – Faced with the increase in coronavirus cases driven by the omicron variant, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that he wanted to “screw up” millions of his citizens who refuse to be vaccinated, expelling them from public spaces in the country .
By scandalizing the nation with an insult three months before the presidential election, Macron was conveying not just a public health message, but a political one as well. He seemed to be calculating that taking advantage of mounting public anger against the unvaccinated had more potential electoral rewards than the risk of angering an anti-vaccination minority whose support he has little hope of gaining.
Using his most aggressive language yet to urge people reluctant to get vaccinated, Macron said he would not “put them in jail” or “forcibly vaccinate” them. But he made it clear that he wanted to make life more difficult for them.
Thus, Macron, a inveterate political gamer who became the country’s youngest leader five years ago, effectively kicked off his campaign for re-election on Wednesday by drawing a sharp line between his supporters and opponents. He also shifted the conversation away from issues such as immigration and Islam, which have dominated the political contest so far and which are to the advantage of his stronger rivals, right and far right.
Macron was clearly seeking to tap into a valuable political vein that his counterparts have been more cautious about exploiting: the anger of the majority of those vaccinated with a minority that refuses to be vaccinated and that occupies hospital beds disproportionately. More than 77 percent of French people, and 92 percent of those over 12 years old, have received at least two doses, according to the government.
“I really want to screw the unvaccinated,” Macron said, using a more vulgar French word, explaining that a new booster shot would make it impossible for the unvaccinated to go to restaurants and cafes, or to the theater. and cinemas. The reluctance of that percentage of the population, as well as the increase in cases in France, threatens to undermine its success so far in fighting the pandemic.
Elsewhere in Europe – faced with the same dilemma that the pandemic cannot be stopped until those who have not been vaccinated change their minds – leaders have been more reluctant to confront anti-vaccination groups, which often they are well organized and vocal.
In Germany and Austria, the prospect of being forced to get vaccinated against COVID has fueled angry and sometimes violent protests. Mandatory vaccination has long been ruled out as an option, especially by the new German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, but it has been gaining increasing support among politicians and virologists who claim that other measures have failed to increase vaccination rates with the necessary promptness.
In Germany, Scholz stressed that he was “the chancellor of the unvaccinated too.” But Germany has excluded the unvaccinated from much of public life and it is now debated whether they should make vaccination mandatory. Also in Austria, the mandatory vaccination mandate is scheduled to come into force next month.
In Italy, the government is planning to introduce new measures to reduce the number of unvaccinated, possibly making vaccinations mandatory for those over 60. However, Italy’s huge coalition government is struggling to find a consensus on the measures, divided between center-left groups that favor mandatory vaccination and right-wing parties that are against it.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not exerted significant pressure on the unvaccinated, preferring instead to try to persuade the British to get vaccinated. This is partly because a powerful faction within Johnson’s Conservative Party opposes the coronavirus restrictions for libertarian reasons, or because it is concerned about its economic impact.
“Clearly, there are a number of leaders who no longer know what to do,” said Adrien Abécassis, who has written about vaccination policy and is the head of research for the Paris Peace Forum, an organization focused on international governance.
By contrast, in France, Macron has firmly stuck to the policy of vaccinating as many people as possible, Abécassis said. “So there is a strong legitimacy in having the highest possible vaccination rate. The strategy from the beginning has been to impose social exclusion sanctions on those who do not respect the social norm, which is to get vaccinated ”.
Macron’s comments were published before France again registered a record number of infections – 332,000 cases – in the previous 24 hours on Wednesday night, as the highly contagious omicron variant devastates the country and the rest of Europe. The president also reacted to measures taken this week by opposition lawmakers to delay the approval in Parliament of a bill that would allow obtaining France’s health pass only with vaccination and no longer with a negative test.
Macron’s use of a vulgar expression was clearly intended to tap into the growing anger of the overwhelming majority of vaccinated people against the unvaccinated minority, said Stewart Chau, an analyst at polling firm Viavoice and a sociologist.
“Creating divisions around the issue of the pandemic is what the president of the republic tried to do by saying aloud what others think in a low voice,” said Chau, adding that the word would speak to a “public opinion that, after two years of health crisis, she is exhausted and exhausted ”, as well as more“ irritable and emotional ”.
Opponents of the president attacked the use of the expression as “unworthy of a president”, “shocking” and “divisive”.
Gabriel Attal, the government spokesman, countered, saying that the president’s choice of language represented only a fraction of “the anger of the vast majority of French people faced with the choice to oppose vaccination.”
“Let’s be frank: who’s screwing who?” Attal asked, adding that it is “those who refuse to get vaccinated” who are “ruining the lives” of health workers, the elderly and those who work in theaters. , restaurants and other businesses.
Macron studiously used the word “emmerder”, which literally translates to “sink in excrement” and means “to annoy” or “give a hard time.”
Technically, Macron has not yet officially declared his candidacy for the April elections. For months, the president has been timidly deflecting questions about his candidacy.
Last month, during a lengthy television interview, Macron said that he regretted the harsh words he had used in the past on other issues, and that they had contributed to creating an image of him as an elitist politician disconnected from the people. In a speech, he had divided people into two categories: “Those who are successful and those who are nothing.”
Chau, the pollster, said Macron’s use of foul jargon likely wouldn’t weaken his mainstay. But it could alienate the undecided by rekindling Macron’s image of arrogance.
“It is the paramount character trait of Emmanuel Macron that he has never been able to shake off,” said Chau.
Macron used the rude expression – not once, but three times – in a reply to a reader of Le Parisien newspaper. In interviews organized at the Elisha Palace, Macron answered several questions, including a woman who noted that the unvaccinated occupied most beds in intensive care units and prevented others, including cancer patients, from received the care they needed.
Macron said the unvaccinated were a rebellious minority whose numbers he planned to reduce by “screwing around.”
“In a democracy, the worst enemies are lies and stupidity,” he said.
Macron appeared to be sticking to a strategy – expressed by his allies in recent months – of presenting himself as the candidate of “reason” and solidifying his dominance of the center.
His words were also addressed to a segment of the electorate that is unlikely to vote for him, as evidenced by the strongest reaction to his choice of language, especially from the far left and far right.
Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the leader of the extreme left, accused Macron of promoting “collective punishment against individual freedom.”
Marine Le Pen, the far-right leader and one of Macron’s main rivals, accused him of “making war” on the unvaccinated. Eric Zemmour, a far-right television commentator and another leading contender, said Macron’s words revealed his cruelty toward a class of “despised French.”
They collaborated in this report Aurelien Breeden in Paris, Katrin bennhold In Berlin, Gaia pianigiani in Rome and Stephen Castle in London.
Norimitsu Onishi is a foreign correspondent for the International section, covering France from the bureau in Paris. He was previously the Times’ chief correspondent for Johannesburg, Jakarta, Tokyo and Abidjan, Ivory Coast.