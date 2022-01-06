Eric del Castillo shows the ‘simple’ house he moved to after selling his luxurious mansion

The first actor Eric del Castillo, 87, opened the doors of his new home to the cameras of the program ‘Hoy Día’, where he explained the reasons that led him to leave his luxurious mansion located in one of the most exclusive areas of Mexico City.

During the tour he gave to the Telemundo broadcast, Kate’s and Verónica del Castillo’s father denied that their move was due to an alleged economic crisis, by ensuring that it was all due to the fact that his old home, in which he lived for several decades, was already too big for him and for his beloved wife, Kate Trillo.

“We were forced to change houses because that house in Pedregal was too big for the two of us and very expensive. So we chose this house. It is very pretty for the two of us. We are happy with life here, “said the renowned actor.

He then explained that, thanks to his more than 60 years of experience, he does not need the money, ruling out that his move was due to a severe economic crisis, as stated in some media.

“Fortunately, I can live without working. With what we have there, we are going through it ”, said Don Eric del Castillo, who hopes to buy a house in California in the future so that he can be closer to Kate, his daughter.

Terrace

While talking with ‘Hoy Día’, the scriptwriter also gave a brief tour of some of the rooms of his cozy new house, being noteworthy that now it does not have a large garden, but instead has a small terrace with various outdoor furniture and some plants.

Library / Study

He also showed his library / study, which draws attention for its gray sofas, its leather carpet, its glass and wooden side tables, its elliptical, a wooden cabinet for its books, as well as for the shelves where he keeps some of the awards he has received throughout his successful career.

The room is completed by a wooden desk for your computer and some pictures.

Main hall

The main room, which was the space he chose to put his first Christmas Tree, has a fireplace, with an immense photograph of ‘The Queen of the South’ in black and white, with paintings, as well as various gray-tone armchairs .

Dining room

Its dining room, from which you have access to the terrace area through a large window, is made up of an elongated wooden table for several people, some works of art and an antique record player.

