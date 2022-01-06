ESPN could hire Alex Rodríguez to create a space

The chain of ESPN is considered the ex-player of the MLB, Alex Rodriguez, to do a “Sunday night with A-ROD”.

ESPN is considering launching its own “Manningcast” broadcast for its MLB coverage, but its choice of analyst couldn’t be worse. According to Andrew Marchand of the NY Post, ESPN is considering removing Alex Rodriguez from the Sunday Night Baseball broadcast team and instead giving the former Yankee his own “ARodcast.”

Marchand notes that if an “ARodcast” were to occur, it would mark the end of Rodríguez’s tenure at the Sunday Night Baseball job, where he has served as an analyst for the past four years. ESPN is scheduled to air a much smaller number of Major League Baseball games during the week of 2022, reducing the number of stations needed for nationally televised games.

This change could see Rodriguez on the outside of SNB looking inward, and Karl Ravech is rumored to be addressing Sunday night’s team, possibly alongside David Cone and Eduardo Perez.

While the idea of ​​a former star receiving treatment similar to that of “Manningcast” seems like a great idea for MLB, ESPN is completely wrong with its player choice. A-Rod was widely viewed as a disaster at the Sunday Night Baseball booth and fans were often criticizing the confusing comments he made on air.

Even though Rodriguez was a very commercial person and had booth experience, something the Manning brothers lacked, and ARodcast would not have the same appeal and could quickly lose favor with MLB fans.

