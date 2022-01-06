Eugenio Derbez made this UNUSUAL request to his partner

Eugenio Derbez and Alessandra Rosaldo spoke about their family and the alternatives they have contemplated in the event of losing their lives, with particular attention to what will happen with their will.

During the Ventaneando program, the couple was questioned regarding the decisions they have made with their inheritance and if both artists have decided what to do in case of misfortunes, to which the comedian replied: “Well, I have.”

For her part, Alessandra hesitated at times, and replied: “everything, everything in order”, but when she turned to her spouse, she chose to correct herself and answered: “I am not.”

Then, Derbez expressed his surprise at his wife’s response and asked: ‘You too? To which Rosaldo replied: “Well no. He has everything, everything in order, here I go, here I go”

With the intention of reducing the tension of the conversation, the comedian added: “She is the one who believes that”, for which the Mexican artist stressed: “I don’t believe anything, I’m going to wear it.”

To conclude, Derbez joked about it and told Alessandra: “Well, go ahead! Get on your feet, hurt me! I tell her ‘what if I stay on the street?’ To keep me going, of course! Imagine! Something’s wrong with you and what do I live on? ”.

