Eugenio Derbez reveals which chapter of ‘La Familia P. Luche’ unleashed the wrath of Alessandra Rosaldo

Thanks to his extensive career in film and television, Eugenio Derbez has a large number of projects that have provided several anecdotes worth telling. An example of this was that occasion when Alessandra rosaldo he got angry on the set of “La Familia P. Luche”. What happened? Here we tell you.

In an interview with the program “Con Permiso”, the protagonist of “No refunds are accepted” reflected on the success he has obtained not only in Mexico but also worldwide, recalling his beginnings in comedy with his successful series “La Familia P. Fight ”and the occasional anecdote from the show.

According to Derbez, although the series became a public favorite to this day, one chapter of it caused him problems with his wife Alessandra Rosaldo, because for the script it was based on a discussion they had had.

“The P. Luche family is based on real anecdotes from all the writers and myself. A lot of my relationship with Ale is there ”, he told the cameras of the program hosted by Pepillo Origel and Martha Figueroa.

“In fact one day she is going to see a chapter, she comes to the forum, I put a chair on her, we recorded, everyone laughed and when I arrived with her she pulled me aside: ‘That scene is a discussion between you and me. 5 months ago, ‘”he recalled.

After being questioned about what situation he represented through his series, Eugenio Derbez indicated that “it is one of the classics that repeat that he wanted me to go eat with his family“.

In addition to telling this anecdote, Aislin’s father, Vadhir and José Eduardo Derbez spoke about the accusations that affirm that Alessandra left everything to help him fulfill his dream. In this regard, the actor said:

“In a certain way, yes, for motherhood in large part and also for helping me fulfill my dream. Too I have never told him to leave it, I have told him ‘From where you are I will support you’. But it will resume“, The actor finished films like“ CODA ”and“ How to be a Latin Lover ”.

