Facebook has already organized three concerts in the metaverse … which have been a complete failure

The metaverse of Mark Zuckerberg does not finish booting. Elon Musk finds it very uncomfortable to be connected to this virtual world where one avatar can feel harassed by another. To top it all, the concerts that have been held to energize this digital space have not been filled.

Meta organized three concerts in its metaverse Horizon venues to say goodbye to 2021. The poster was really good: the rapper Young Thug performed on December 26 while the renowned David Guetta and the The Chainsmokers dThey went to their shows on New Years Eve. The problem was that practically no one attended these musical events and those who did were not out to enjoy the music.

There are several reasons to explain the little success of these concerts. On the one hand, these performances were not given much publicity despite being completely free. They were not advertised practically anywhere. Those who did send their avatars to concerts were also very disappointed. The performances left a lot to be desired.





Guetta’s show, which reached nearly a million views, was a 2D replay of her performance at the Louvre Abu Dhabi. On the other hand, with Young Thug and The Chainsmokers the experience was only in a 180 degree view. The first one narrowly exceeded 100,000 visits while the second has been eliminated.

The ‘Fortnite’ concerts were a success

These failed experiences contrast with Travis Scott’s successful concert at Fortnite, one of the most popular video games with the most collaborations recently. The controversial rapper managed to gather tens of millions of participants and attracted a great deal of media attention.





The difference in formats also hurts the events in the metaverse, as it is not very comfortable, as Musk already said, to be in a virtual concert while in reality you have glasses tied to your head.