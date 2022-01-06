FC Barcelona confirms a fracture of Ronald Araujo and will undergo surgery

2022-01-06
The FC Barcelona has released a statement announcing the bad news of Ronald Araujo, who was injured after Wednesday’s game against Linares for the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey.
The central defender has suffered a fracture in the right hand and will be out for a long time, as it will be operated.
“The player of the first team Ronald araujo has a fracture in the second and third metacarpal of the right hand. The player will undergo surgery tomorrow Friday by Dr. Xavier Mir under the supervision of the Club’s medical services. A new communiqué will be provided once this intervention is finished ”, says the communiqué of the Barcelona.
The Uruguayan center-back started and played 45 minutes against Linares. He was in the full first half, but was replaced at halftime by Gerard Piqué.
This course accumulates 20 games and two goals. As for how long it will be low, Araujo He could be away from the courts for more than a month, according to Catalan media.
In addition, Barcelona reported that Frenkie De Jong has a soleus elongation in his left leg. It is low and the evolution will mark its availability.
As for the Dutch midfielder, he entered the start of the second half in the position of Riqui Puig, but had to be replaced by Álvaro Sanz after 74 minutes of play, playing a total of 29 minutes. This course has 22 games played, with one goal and two assists.