FC Barcelona confirms a fracture of Ronald Araujo and will undergo surgery

2022-01-06

The FC Barcelona has released a statement announcing the bad news of Ronald Araujo, who was injured after Wednesday’s game against Linares for the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey.

The central defender has suffered a fracture in the right hand and will be out for a long time, as it will be operated.

See: Allegri, Juventus coach, communicates that Morata will not go to FC Barcelona

“The player of the first team Ronald araujo has a fracture in the second and third metacarpal of the right hand. The player will undergo surgery tomorrow Friday by Dr. Xavier Mir under the supervision of the Club’s medical services. A new communiqué will be provided once this intervention is finished ”, says the communiqué of the Barcelona.