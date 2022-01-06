features and price of the new Chinese high-end

Related news

IQOO is the Vivo sub-brand under which it launches the most interesting devices —such as the IQOO Neo 5S— to the market, and now it has released the IQOO 9 and IQOO 9 Pro, two high-end mobiles that integrate a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 accompanied by the most interesting features that make it an option to value if you are looking for a mobile that belongs to the high-end segment.

IQOO 9 Features

IQOO 9 colors



Processor and memory Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1.

RAM memory: 8/12 GB.

Internal storage: 256/512 GB.

Screen Size: 6.78 inches.

Resolution: Full HD + (2400 x 1080 pixels).

Technology: E5 AMOLED.

Refresh rate: 120 Hz.

Rear camera Main: 50 Mpx f / 1.8.

Wide Angle: 13 Mpx f / 2.2.

Depth Sensor: 12 Mpx f / 2.4.

Others: LED Flash.

Connectivity 5G.

4G

Bluetooth

WiFi ac.

Autonomy Battery: 4,700 mAh.

Fast charge: 120 W.

Operating system Android version: 12.

Manufacturer interface: OriginOS 2.0.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and E5 display

IQOO 9 orange



Its panel has a diagonal of 6.78 inches at Full HD + resolution, It is AMOLED E5 technology and its refresh rate reaches up to 120 Hz, while the touch sampling rate reaches 360 Hz. This rate is variable, so it can change depending on the needs of each app.

Inside it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, a processor that comes accompanied by another independent chip for the screen and which it accompanies 8 or 12 GB of RAM. In addition, it has a cooling system that will help prevent overheating in the device.

IQOO 9 Pro



Its battery has a capacity of 4,700 mAh and a fast charge of 120 W that will fill it in 21 minutes, according to the company. It has options of 256 and 512 GB of storage, as well as a stereo speaker and a triple camera of 50, 13 and 12 megapixels.

IQOO 9 Pro Features

IQOO 9 Pro lying down



Processor and memory Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1.

RAM memory: 8/12 GB.

Internal storage: 256/512 GB.

Screen Size: 6.78 inches.

Resolution: QHD + (3200 x 1440 pixels).

Technology: E5 AMOLED.

Refresh rate: 120 Hz.

Rear camera Main: 50 Mpx.

Wide Angle: 50 Mpx.

Sensor Depth: 16 Mpx f / 2.4.

Others: LED Flash.

Connectivity 5G.

4G

Bluetooth

WiFi ac.

Infrared sensor.

Autonomy Battery: 4,700 mAh.

Fast charge: 120 W.

Wireless Charging: 50 W.

Reverse load: 10 W.

Operating system Android version: 12.

Manufacturer interface: OriginOS 2.0.

Curved display and 120 Hz rate

Also with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, It is a device a step above the previous one, with 8 or 12 GB of RAM and an internal storage of 256 or 512 GB. In addition, it integrates a separate chip for the screen.

Your dashboard AMOLED E5 technology with LTPO 2.0 has a diagonal of 6.78 inches at QHD + resolution and with a variable refresh rate of 120 Hz. This is curved, as a distinctive sign, and its tactile sampling frequency is 300 Hz.

Its triple rear camera consists of 50, 50 and 16 megapixel sensors, while its front camera is 16 megapixels. Its battery has a capacity of 4,700 mAh, and it has 120 W fast charging, 50 W wireless fast charging and even 10 W reverse charging, so you can even charge other mobiles.

IQOO 9 in various colors



The IQOO 9 Pro arrives with Android 12 under Origin OS 2.0, In addition to having an infrared sensor and dual axis motor for vibrations.

Price and availability

The IQOO 9 hits the market in three different versions, priced at around 555 euros to change For its version of 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of memory, the version of 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage is available for a price of 610 euros, while the top version of 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal memory has a price of about 665 euros to change.

On the other hand, the IQOO 9 Pro is priced at about 695 euros to change for its version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory. The 12 GB and 256 GB model reaches 765 euros at the exchange, and the version with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB costs about 835 euros at the exchange.

