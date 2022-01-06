Flat stomach: Food and exercises to avoid a bloated belly and gas

If you usually have the swollen belly due to gasYou will surely be tired of this annoying sensation and you will be eager to find a remedy that will help you deflate and have a flatter stomach. Well, there is no single, completely effective hack that will end this bloating, but rather a set of habits that include diet, exercise and, of course, good hydration that also helps prevent constipation.

The first thing is to understand why our stomach becomes so swollen that, at the end of the afternoon, it is impossible to button your pants. Cristela Delgado, director of development and training at Centros Ideal, explains it to us.

– These are the reasons why you have a swollen belly (and they are not gas)

Why are there foods that make our belly bloat more?

After a large meal, which usually includes foods rich in salt, sugars and saturated fat, it is common to feel bloated.

There are fermentable food products such as dairy, legumbres or cruciferous, among which cauliflower or broccoli stand out, which tend to complicate digestion. If, for example, our diet has excess salt, we will cause greater fluid retention and, therefore, abdominal bloating. But we should not look at a single food but rather at the combinations that we make in our diet and the habits that we repeat day after day, that is, assess our diet globally.

Everyone the same or are there more susceptible people?

Occasionally, we can all have bloating especially after eating a lot of food, or food very spicy. It is annoying, but it is usually short-lived and goes away within a few hours. If this sensation is not something specific, we should review our eating habits and, if it persists, consult a specialist in case the discomfort responds to a food intolerance.

On the other hand, people who suffer from constipation may experience abdominal bloating if they reduce their fiber intake or drink less water than the recommended two liters per day.

– Swollen belly: The 12 most frequent causes and their solution

What should we do to deflate or avoid inflammation?

To create good eating habits and routines To those that we give continuity over time, instead of following specific diets, it is key to avoid heavy digestions and a feeling of bloating.

In this sense, it is advisable to eat a small amount several times a day, chew food well, drink enough water and, of course, avoid being sedentary. Changing our routines for healthier habits can be complicated, but success is achieved by being accompanied by professionals and experts throughout the process.

– Artichoke: a remedy to lose weight and combat a swollen belly

What foods with fiber help us to deflate?

The fiber helps improve intestinal transit, one of the reasons why we can suffer swelling. But sometimes, foods very rich in fiber can ferment in our body producing gases that cause bloating. In this sense, we must find the balance, increasing fiber consumption progressively through cereals with a great contribution of fiber, fresh vegetables and fruit.

To deflate we can include foods with diuretic properties such as asparagus or pineapple.

Next and with the help of Reto 48 we review the foods to avoid, those that we can include in our diet to deflate and the exercises that will help us to have a flatter stomach.