For now, United will not pay the Álvarez clause

Although River was very active in the passing market and could start the preseason with four reinforcements next week, There is an issue that continues to keep Marcelo Gallardo in suspense: the possibility that Julián Álvarez leaves before the start of official activity in 2022.

Is that the representative of the player, Fernando Hidalgo, is in Europe maintaining meetings with different clubs to determine if any of them are willing to pay the termination clause of 20 million euros to take it away immediately.

The main candidate, so far, was Manchester UnitedHowever, it seems that the English team will get out of the fight for Araña, at least in the short term, according to what was reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Is that the Red Devils will finally keep Edinson Cavani (rang for Corinthians and Barcelona) and they could not confirm the transfer of Anthony Martial to Sevilla, so that today the priority of Ralf rangnick It does not happen by continuing to add attack partners for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Anyway, the German DT closely follows the River Plate attacker who was already in his sights even as sporting director of Lokomotiv Moscow and could consider it an option for the future.

For now, the Doll breathes and dreams of having his figure for the Copa Libertadores. Although the end of the story has not yet been written, next week Álvarez will travel to San Martín de Los Andes with his companions.