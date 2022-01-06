For the first time since spring 2020, NJ surpasses 100 COVID deaths in one day – Telemundo New York (47)

What you should know New Jersey reported 106 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, the first time since the early days of the pandemic that the state surpassed 100 deaths in one day.

NEW JERSEY – New Jersey reported 106 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 deaths Thursday, the first time since the early days of the pandemic that the state exceeded 100 deaths in one day.

The last time New Jersey had 100 or more confirmed COVID deaths in one day was the third week of May 2020.

The state reported another 27,404 new cases Thursday, the ninth consecutive day that New Jersey has surpassed 20,000 new infections in one day. (Before the end of December, the state had never seen even 7,000 in a single day.)

Net hospitalizations rose to 5,598, the highest level since May 1, 2020. Daily growth was the slowest since Christmas, but with so many new cases daily, officials don’t expect the hospital burden to decline any time soon.

New Jersey has already far exceeded the increase it experienced in the winter of 2020/21 and is fast approaching the pandemic-era high of just over 8,000 cases in April 2020.

Last week, the chief medical officer of Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest hospital network, told our sister network News 4 New York that the state would surpass that mark in mid-January and that the network was gearing up. to implement “standards of crisis care.”

On Monday, Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said she had asked FEMA to send reinforcements for exhausted hospital staff.