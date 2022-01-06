Foreigner was found dead in a hotel in El Poblado, in Medellín – Medellín – Colombia

Another foreigner was found dead under strange circumstances in Medellín. In the jacuzzi From room 301 of the Luxury Hotel, located in the El Poblado neighborhood, hotel staff found León Víctor Deán, a 59-year-old British citizen, completely submerged and bleeding from the nose.

This is the second case of foreigners found dead, in less than a week and according to the authorities, there are several similar characteristics.

Although the authorities are investigating what happened, it is known that the man chatted with several women and their friends and that the previous day they consumed liquor in the jacuzzi, until 3 in the morning, when the others went to sleep. The foreigner would have stayed alone in the jacuzzi and at 9 in the morning one of his friends found him dead.

He was found inside a residence, inside a jacuzzi. Motives and causes of death are investigated

“He lived here in our country for some years, specifically in the jurisdiction of Santa Elena, and at the invitation of some friends he came to spend the end of the year in the El Poblado sector. He was found inside a residence, inside a jacuzzi The motives and causes of death are being investigated, “said Colonel Rolfy Mauricio Jiménez, deputy commander of the Metropolitan Police of Valle de Aburrá.

According to Jiménez, the similar characteristics in both cases is that they occurred during year-end celebrations (the previous one at Christmas), with excesses of liquor and hallucinogenic substances.

“From the elements found there, it is presumed that this could seem to be associated with issues of overdose of hallucinogenic substances, liquor and others that we found there at the scene,” said the sub-commander of the Metropolitan Police.

It is common for foreigners to come to this area of ​​the city looking for hotels, hostels or residences for this type of celebration. In fact, the Personería de Medellín alerted on December 10 that to that date there had already been 18 violent deaths of foreign tourists in Medellín, a figure that would already be 20, although for now it is a “death to be clarified.”

