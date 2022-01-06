France: Macron warns wanting to ‘screw’ the unvaccinated – Europe – International

The French President, Emmanuel macron, generated indignation yesterday in his country after confessing his willingness to “annoy until the end” those who were not vaccinated against covid-19, statements that occur three months before the presidential elections.

“To the unvaccinated, I really want to annoy them. And we will continue to do that, until the end. This is the strategy,” Macron acknowledged in an interview with the newspaper. Le Parisien and published on Tuesday.

The liberal president used the verb “emmerder” in French, a colloquial register that surprises a head of state and which can be translated as “fuck”, “bother”, “annoy” or “complicate life.”

His statements unleashed a storm in the political class, from the radical left to the extreme right, and fueled his image of arrogance.

The National Assembly, where the government is majority, postponed on Tuesday night for the second day in a row the debate on the approval of a vaccination passport to replace the current one health passport.

The French executive wants this new measure to be applied in mid-January, in the middle of the fifth wave of infections. In fact, yesterday 335,000 new cases were registered in 24 hours, a record number, as announced by the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, before the deputies who debate the measure.

French border police verify travelers’ covid health passes at the Eurostar Group Ltd. departure terminal at Gare du Nord train station in Paris, France. Photo: Nathan Laine / Bloomberg

If approved, those over 12 years of age without vaccination will not be able to go to restaurants, museums, gyms, cinemas or use certain transport, even if they present a negative diagnostic test of less than 24 hours.

The presidential candidate of the right-wing Republican party, Valérie Pécresse, said she was “outraged” by the statements. “It is not up to the President of the Republic to choose between good and bad French,” he assured CNews.

Pécresse, whom some polls place side by side with the current president in the second round of the presidential election in April, also called on the French to “put an end to the five-year period of contempt.”

The ultra-rightist presidential leaders, well positioned in the polls, denounced the “violence” of the president’s purposes, in the words of Marine Le Pen, or an attempt to “exist in the campaign,” as also the candidate Éric Zemmour affirmed.

The socialist candidate, the mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, and the communist Fabien Roussel questioned their willingness to “unite” the French. Leftist Jean-Luc Mélenchon denounced a “mind-boggling confession by Macron.”

Its prime minister, Jean Castex, instead charged against the “tiny minority” of French people who reject vaccination and who, in the opinion of the head of government, are responsible for “fracturing” the country.

Doctors treat a coronavirus-affected patient inside a medical plane during a transfer before flying from Bastia to Brest, in western France, on January 5, 2022. Photo: POCHARD-CASABIANCA / AFP)

‘It may be a political maneuver’

Since coming to power in 2017, this 44-year-old former banker and former minister has tried to erase his image as an insolent politician close to the elites, although his term is peppered with controversial phrases.

In an interview in December, the president justified these controversies by his “willingness to shake up” the system, as when he assured that in “train stations you come across people who have been successful and people who are nothing.”

His controversial statements about the poor or unemployed also served as a catalyst during the “yellow vest” demonstrations in 2018 and 2019, which emerged after a fuel price hike and became a much broader protest movement.

The demonstrations of the “yellow vests” that occurred between 2018 and 2019. Photo: Lucas Barioulet / AFP

“It could be a political maneuver to bring together the part of opinion favorable to vaccination, which is impatient with the reluctance of the anti-vaccines,” political scientist Jean Garrigues told AFP.

But the expert pointed out that this also implies a “risk.” “This radicalism carries with it a controversy about his authoritarian and dictatorial side, which his adversaries have already taken advantage of,” he added.

The French president seeks to stop the new peak of infections before confirming his candidacy for reelection, something that his relatives, such as former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, take for granted, but that the head of state is reluctant to announce.

His predecessor, the socialist François Hollande, resigned in 2017 to run for a second term, in a context of very low popularity. Hollande had arrived at the Elysee Palace in 2012 after defeating the outgoing president, the conservative Nicolas Sarkozy.

AFP

