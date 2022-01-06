France’s most famous twins die of covid-19

Paris. Two well-known French TV show hosts and twins, Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff, died at age 72, less than a week apart, from COVID-19, according to close associates.

Igor died on Monday six days after his brother Grichka, a lawyer for the family reported. The Bogdanoffs were popularizers of science and science fiction issues in the 1980s in France.

They also turned toward controversial theories about aliens; In addition, they underwent numerous cosmetic surgery operations in unison. Grichka died on December 28, after several days in a coma. Although the family did not report the causes, circles of close friends explained that he was not vaccinated against covid-19.

However, with the death of Igor, on Monday, the lawyer for both brothers, Edouard de Lamaze, confirmed to the RTL station that the covid caused that death. When asked if Igor was vaccinated, de Lamaze replied that he was “a lawyer, not a doctor.”

Luc Ferry, professor of philosophy and former minister, a friend of both twin brothers, told Le Parisien newspaper that the Bogdanoffs were not vaccinated. Igor was the father of six children, born from various relationships. He had been hospitalized since mid-December, like his brother.

