From a movie! The story of the soccer player expelled in a match who fell in love with the referee

Love stories on the soccer field are rare, but there is one story that has made an impact across Europe, and it is the relationship between Shona Shukrula and Jeff Hardeveld, which started in a peculiar way.

It all started with the expulsion in a match of the Eerste Divisie, as the second division of the Netherlands is known. Now the couple confirmed their relationship through social networks.

The beginning of the relationship between the soccer player named Jeff Hardeveld and the referee Shona Shukrula, was unusual. On August 13, 2021, in the duel between FC Emmen and FC Eindhoven at the De Oude Meerdijk Stadium, while the second day of the tournament was taking place.

As a coincidence, in this same match the Salvadoran footballer Enrico Dueñas played as a starter for FC Eindhoven, the Dutch-Salvadoran played the entire match as a hook, free, ahead of midfielders Brian De Keersmaecker and Jens van Son.

Continuing Jeff’s love affair with Shona, in the 91st minute as Eindhoven led 1-0, Jeff was sent off by referee Sander van der Eijk.

Jeff stormed off the field of play, it was then that he ran into Shona Shukrula in the locker room tunnel, with whom he had an argument at the time. She acts as a referee in second division matches, and also leads in the women’s Eredivisie and international matches.

That crossing between the two changed their lives. According to the newspaper Telegraaf, that was the first time that Jeff and Shona met, but from there they began to have contact and love was born.

Each went their own way to get where they are today. Jeff started in the ranks of Feyenoord, then in Utrecht and Heracles Almelo, until he later signed with FC Emmen.

Shonda Shukrula with Jeff Hardeveld in Rome. Illustrative and non-commercial photography. https://www.instagram.com/p/CYMYD_Hj2TT/

Shona, for his part, played at AFC ’34 Alkmaar but then turned to refereeing. On December 14, 2019, she became the first woman to referee a match of the highest male amateur level in her country.

Now the couple is on a walk through Rome, enjoying their lives, where they officially announced their relationship by publishing some photographs in the Italian capital. Where they announced that they decided to start a relationship.