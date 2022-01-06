From here comes the cheese that tourists eat and Cuban emigrants pay in dollars

While Cubans suffer an unprecedented shortage of dairy products and the Government appreciates donations of milk from other countries, the Sibanicú cheese factory is overproducing, which has allowed it to become the entity that sells the largest amount of this food in MLC (freely convertible currency) in the country.

According to a report from the official newspaper Ahead from Camagüey, Although the annual cheese production plan is 800 tons, since October that figure had been exceeded by 4%.

As for other dairy derivatives made there, Although the plan for yogurt, miragurt, natural fruit smoothies and others was 2,175 tons, this was exceeded by 11%.

The Sibanicú cheese factory, founded by Fidel Castro in 1989, is located in the former province considered the hub of Cuban livestock and which by then produced around 40% of the country’s milk, according to official figures.

However, at the beginning of 2021 the newspaper itself Ahead reported that more than 41,000 cattle had died there during 2020 as a result of malnutrition and poor herd management, coinciding with one of the worst famines to hit that territory, and despite receiving 36 million euros from the International Fund for these purposes of Agricultural Development (IFAD), attached to the United Nations (UN).

At that time, moreover, Camagüey ranchers were left owing to the state industry 11 million liters of milk, indicated the local authorities.

But nevertheless, The Sibanicú cheese plant does not seem to lack milk. According to the official media, the Coral, Fresco Criollo, Frescal, semi-hard Gouda, Natural melt and Gouda, Santa María, raw material melt and Patagrás 2 and 6 cheeses are produced there, the latter leading product with international recognition. .

Even Juan Pablo Pérez Cejas, a member of the official Union of Young Communists (UJC) of the factory, told Ahead that “our corporate purpose is to substitute imports and thinking about a future export.” This, he stressed, “despite the US blockade that impacts the sustainability of the equipment and the assurance of the raw material for wrapping the finished product.”

A brief review of the online sales platforms associated with the Cuban Government show the presence in several territories of the supply of cheese in dollars, paid from abroad with credit cards.

A) Yes, Cuban Bazaar, the Amazon of the Island, offer 500 grams of sliced ​​gouda cheese at the price of ten dollars in Pinar del Río, Mayabeque and Artemisa, as well as fresh cheese at $ 19.50 per kilo in Artemisa, Havana, Mayabeque, Matanzas, Cienfuegos, Villa Clara, Sancti Spíritus, Camagüey, Holguín, Las Tunas, Granma and Santiago de Cuba.

Despite the milk shortage in Cuba It has only gotten worse since the beginning of the pandemic, something that the Government attributes to the US embargo and the decrease in production in the country. the Sibanicú factory has not stopped growing its productions in the same context.

According to a report from the official Radio Rebelde in 2019, their plan at that time was only 67 tons. According to this medium, the food was mainly destined for hotels in Varadero, Santa Lucía and Cayería Norte.