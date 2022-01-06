From schoolgirl to karateka! Adamari López joins Aläia more with this sport: PHOTOS

Parents always want to give the best to their children and more when they have the possibilities to do so. Without a doubt, many of our favorite celebrities they do it too.

A clear example of this is the family that Adamari Lopez has built alongside Toni Costa and Alaïa, despite the separation.

The stars put aside their differences and problems as long as their little daughter have the best life and they can give everything that is in their hands.

The ex-partner has been in charge of giving Alaïa quite a few luxuries as the doll’s House life-size, but they also want me to develop some skills.

The driver’s daughter has a personalized horse for your riding lessonsalso that he practices Golf just like the Spanish does.

Now, to add more activities to the development of Alaïa, the Puerto Rican has begun to practice a sport to be able to live much more with her.

Is about karate, and this was announced by the also actress on her Instagram account, where she shared a video in which she is seen in the training room.

In this video, you can see how mother and daughter carry their training uniform for Japanese martial art.

Likewise, Ada presumed that has its own tape, which is white with yellow, while the little one is orange.

Ada certainly wants participate in every moment of life of Alaïa and enjoy while watching her grow.

