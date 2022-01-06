From the sea: Galilea López Morillo, granddaughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez, fell in love with everyone

José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez has had two marriages in his life and it has not been easy to get along with each other. Between 1966 and 1986 he was married to the singer Lila Morillo with whom he had his daughters Liliana Rodríguez and Lilibeth Morillo. Ten years later, the Venezuelan artist remarried Carolina Pérez, with whom he had Génesis Rodríguez.

Liliana had her daughter Galilea Rodríguez in 1996. The young woman currently calls herself on her social networks Galilea López Morillo leaving aside the surname of his paternal grandfather. ‘El Puma’ was consulted in an interview about his relationship with his granddaughter, which is presumed to be not very good.

“My wife and I were in the birth of Liliana… we all received the granddaughter… I don’t want to get into that gossip, I have never investigated gossip, it doesn’t interest me. I to Galilee I always had love for her because she is my granddaughter, I took her around the shops, we were together… When they started attacking Génesis and Carolina, there I cut up, I had to decide between being happy or being unhappy forever, “he said. Jose Luis.

This January 5, Galilee He turned 26 and his mother dedicated several posts to him on the camera network. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY ALWAYS BABY OF 26 years @galilealopezmorillo_…. THE BEST THAT HAPPENED TO ME IN MY LIFE THE REASON FOR MY EXISTING… THE LOVE OF OUR LIVES… .. THE ONLY HEIR OF THE LEGACY…. MI CARA DE LUNA… ”was one of the singer’s publications.

In another of the posts, Liliana showed Galilea in a bathing suit entering the sea. “He never listens to me !!!! JAJAJAJJJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJ CAME OUT THE SAME AS AUNT !!!!!!! ITS COLD !!! IT’S COLD !!!!!! THE WATER IS FREEZE !!!!! MAMIIIIIIIII IT’S MY BIRTHDAY !!!!!! I WANT TO TALK TO YOUR AUNT! ” the Venezuelan artist wrote referring to her sister Lilibeth Morillo. The publication exceeded 9 thousand likes and 100 comments.