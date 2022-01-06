Ghost flights: to keep their slots at airports, European airlines take off thousands of empty planes

Lufthansa will be forced to fly some empty or nearly empty planes as a result of the return of slot restrictions (REUTERS / Toby Melville)

The CEO of Lufthansa Group, Carsten spohr, warned on December 23 that would be forced to operate “18,000 unnecessary flights during the winter just to preserve takeoff and landing rights”, in an interview with the newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Despite the fact that Lufthansa will cancel tens of thousands (33,000 flights, or about 10%) of flights during the winter (boreal) due to the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, it will be forced to fly some empty or near empty planes as a result of the return of slot restrictions.

Throughout the Lufthansa Group it is expected that some 18,000 services are not necessary to operate, but are required to fly to maintain the assigned take-off and landing strips at different airports.

A slow return to air travel as travelers shelter from omicron, you are prolonging the practice longer than planned. Belgium’s Brussels Airlines, for example, says it will have to operate 3,000 flights with insufficient capacity until the end of March.

For this reason, the European Commission seeks relax the rules on the allocation of slots at airports to EU airlines, which are forced to fly empty planes during the pandemic, with the burden that this entails for climate change.

The Belgian Minister for Mobility, Georges gilkinet, on Monday sent a letter to the European Transport Commissioner, Adina Valean, to put an end to this situation denounced by the aviation sector.

At Lufthansa, it is expected that some 18,000 services will not be necessary to operate, but will be required to fly to maintain the allocated take-off and landing strips (REUTERS / Kai Pfaffenbach)

In normal times, European rules state that airlines must use at least 80% of the take-off and landing slots assigned to them at airports, and if they don’t meet that goal, they lose their rights the following season.

These rules have been rendered unenforceable by the collapse in ticket demand and the historic crisis in the air transport sector. of passengers, caused by the pandemic of coronavirus.

After regulation was suspended in March 2020, To prevent companies from operating empty flights, Brussels recommended a gradual normalization with the partial recovery of traffic.

From March 28, 2021, companies are obliged to use 50% of their slots take-off and landing to be able to keep them, but this level is considered excessive by the aviation sector, once again hit by the appearance of the omicron variant of the virus.

In December the EU announced that this threshold would be increased to 64% for the next boreal summer season, from March 28 to October 29, which angered the airlines.

In normal times, European regulations state that airlines must use at least 80% of the take-off and landing slots (REUTERS / Kai Pfaffenbach / File Photo)

“Despite our requests for more flexibility at the time, the EU approved a 50% usage rule for each flight schedule / frequency held during winter. This has clearly been unrealistic in the EU this winter in the context of the current crisis, “said a spokesman for the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Added that the commission needed to show more “flexibility given the significant drop in passengers and the impact of Omicron numbers on planned crew schedules.”

air France, which “has never operated an empty flight to maintain the time slots and does not plan to do so”, it was said “In favor of a re-evaluation of these rules so that companies continue to operate flights only when demand justifies it.”

The truth is Brussels’ decision to stick to the ‘use it or lose it’ rule in the current climate appears contrary to its program that strives to reduce greenhouse gases by 55% by 2030, with air traffic being a key focus to mitigate these emissions.

(With AFP information)

Keep reading:

Air chaos in the US: more than 5,000 flights were canceled in the first weekend of the year

Ómicron causes a 20% decrease in European air traffic