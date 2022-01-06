Gianluca Vacchi shows how he fights against COVID-19

The last few days have not been easy for Gianluca Vacchi, who after testing positive COVID-19 He has dedicated himself to documenting each process he has undergone in order to recover, so now he shared a video that sparked intrigue, from what can be seen in it.

And it is that in the images that the millionaire himself uploaded to his Instagram stories, A nurse will be observed preparing a blood transfusion, while the magnate assures that Ozone Therapy will help him recover faster.

Although the millionaire wanted to show the nightmare he is going through because of the disease, There were those who called him irresponsible for walking without a mask and even doubted his state of health, assuring that it could be a lie.

There were even some who They questioned the nurse’s procedure when making an infusion by placing the blood on the floor, while others also classified the woman as unprofessional, since they assured that she was wearing the wrong mask.