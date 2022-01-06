Girl disguises herself as Queen Elizabeth; the monarch responds | News from Mexico

It is well known that reaching Queen Elizabeth II of England it is almost impossible, because it has a lot of security that surrounds it. For this reason, the reaction that the monarch had with a girl who disguised herself as her last Halloween in 2021 became viral.

Although we are already in the new year, the costume of a girl –daughter of a woman named Katelyn Sutherland– continues to give something to talk about, because she disguised herself as Queen Elizabeth II, indicates Milenio.

The girl wore a pastel-colored coat and hat, a white wig and even wore a pearl necklace. To save this epic moment, the mother of the little girl decided to take photos of her with two corgi dogs –animals that the queen loves–.

“The biggest inspiration for the outfit was the fact that our dogs are our daughter’s best friends,” the girl’s mother told The Sun.

“As we walked on Halloween we received many, many compliments.But my favorite reactions were when people bowed to her, even doing the royal salute and saying, ‘Your Majesty!’ ”she added.

However, this was not all, because the woman sent the photo of her daughter in costume to Queen Elizabeth II, because with this she would know that from Ohio, United States – where the family is from – they admired her.

To his surprise the monarch replied. A letter came to the family from Windsor Castle, the residence of Queen Elizabeth. This was written on December 9.

“The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for your letter and the photograph you carefully sent,” wrote Mary Anne Morrison, the Queen’s lady of honor.

“Her Majesty thought it kind of her to write to her, and the Queen was delighted to see the photograph of her daughter, Jalayne, in her splendid attire. Her Majesty hopes everyone has a very Merry Christmas, and I am enclosing a little information about the Royal Pets that Jalayne would like to have, ”the letter reads.

As it was expected this case went viral in social networks with multiple comments that celebrated the noble gesture of Queen Elizabeth II.