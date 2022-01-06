Goodbye ‘Bennifer’? Jennifer López and Ben Affleck will separate and here we tell you why

Jennifer López’s love life has always been marked by the infidelity of the men to whom the singer offers her heart, and proof of this was the end of her romance with Alex Rodríguez.

And it is that in May 2021, the singer and the former major league baseball player ended their relationship after it became known that he had been unfaithful to her with the model Madison LeCroy.

Related news

But that did not stop the star from becoming depressed and continuing to believe in love, and what better way to do so than from one of the great loves of his life, the actor, Ben Affleck.

And it is that their relationship between them goes back more than 15 years, when they were about to get married, but the moment was not right and they decided to separate to have a new opportunity in love until 2021.

The couple has surprised everyone with their romance. Photo: Getty Images

The couple has not hidden their love at any time, and they have been seen as the most in love in different galas and public events, as well as spending the Christmas holidays together.

Although everything seems to indicate that they are happier than ever, now they will have to separate for the first time in five years of relationship, which is why their fans have been alarmed on social networks.

Goodbye ‘Benifer’?

It should be noted that they are not separated by what you imagine, because it is a new film project by the singer and actress from the hand of the streaming monster, Netflix.

And it is that this new test will verify how much they love each other and how strong the relationship between them is, because she will move for a few months to the island of Gran Canaria, Spain to shoot the largest European production that Netflix has planned for 2022 .

The couple will put their relationship to the test. Photo: Getty Images

It is nothing more and nothing less than “The Mother”, a film that will be directed by Niki Caro and will feature a luxurious cast where names such as Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hadwick and actor of Mexican origin Gael García Bernal stand out.

It is worth mentioning that despite the beautiful Christmas parties that they spent together with their families and each other’s children, JLo is already in the old continent to start filming.

According to Diario.es, the Spanish island will be transformed and set to give illusion to Havana, Cuba in order to tell a story that abounds in the case of a hitman who retires from the business to lead a quiet life.

Couple plans

And it is that the couple will have a very busy 2022 and with very tight schedules, because JLo is going to release the movie “Marry Me” next February, which has already been recorded since 2020.

This film is one of the most anticipated by the singer’s fans as it shares credits with the singer of the urban genre, Maluma, who makes his acting debut, and with the actor, Owen Wilson.

While Ben Affleck already plans to return to acting, but his love will be put to the test by the amount of work that each one is going to have, since he has not confirmed any films for 2022.

So far the two have supported their respective projects. Photo: Getty Images

Follow the Herald USA in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE