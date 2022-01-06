Goodbye TV Azteca: After being in jail, Televisa removes veto from controversial actor and returns to ‘Hoy’

Mexico City.- A controversial actor and singer, who was prisoner a decade ago and it was banned from Televisa due to this delicate situation, he abandoned Aztec TV and recently came to the program Today to deliver strong news.

It is about the renowned artist Kalimba, who suffered an alleged veto from San Ángel in 2011 after joining the Ajusco company as a judge on the reality show Mexico has talent.

Furthermore, at the same time, the former member of OV7 He was in prison for several days after being apprehended and taken to Chetumal where they accused him of the crime of rape of a minor.

Although the actor of Kiddies He was released due to lack of evidence shortly after, the judicial process has not ended since this decision was appealed by the complaining party.

During the morning of Tuesday, January 4, the interpreter of Hitting bottom gave an exclusive interview to the morning of Las Estrellas in which he said that his wishes for 2022 are find love and also form a family.

When I was little I was the one who played with my cousins, they said how they wanted their wedding and I mine. I come from a matriarchy, of which I respect, admire and love women very much for everything they teach us in love. Definitely being familiar comes from them “, explained the winner of Who is the mask?.

Kalimba explained in the talk with reporters from Today that he is aware that he is already a father, however, he said that he wants to have more children with whom he can live on a daily basis because he already wishes to settle down with a partner.

I would like to have one or two more children, also get married, live that part and that experience that has not happened to me. I have had two children but from far away, I love them when they are with me, but most of the time they are with their mothers, so I want that part, “he added.

Source: YouTube Programa Hoy and TVNotas