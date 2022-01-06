Gregory Polanco reaches agreement with Yomiuri Giants in Japanese baseball

The former Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder confirmed his arrival at the Tokyo team through a video posted on the squad’s social networks

The Dominican gardener Gregory polanco has finally found a home in professional baseball by 2022, only this will not be in the United States or in MLBbut in Japan.

Who for eight years was one of the franchise players of Pittsburgh pirates, now he will play uniformed with the Yomiuri giants from the city of Tokyo, as confirmed by the player himself, after weeks of reports and rumors that an agreement had been reached with the Japanese team.

Gregory Polanco hit his 8th home run of the year.#MLBDominicana pic.twitter.com/gIWKFflfQa – MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) June 26, 2021

In a video posted on the team’s social networks, one hears saying to Gregory polanco (in English): “Hello, I am Gregory Polanco and I am very excited to join the Yomiuri Giants organization (…) I have heard great things about the country, Japan, about the city, Tokyo and about the Giants fans. I’m looking forward to meeting my group of coaches and teammates, as well as doing my best and winning a championship. “

In its passage through MLB he hit a .241 batting average, along with a .309 on-base percentage (OBP) and a .409 slugging percentage (SLG), good for a .718 OPS. Additionally, he hit 96 home runs and drove in 362 runs, while scoring 399 times.

Ninth inning.

Two outs.❌ Gregory Polanco PLAY! 😱 pic.twitter.com/FeuqLXhQ7L – MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) August 4, 2021

2021 was a difficult year for Polanco, who due to his low performance was placed in “waiversBy the Pirates momentarily, before being picked up by the team itself and thus closing the season with them. The Dominican was the only player left from the 2015 team, the last time he Pittsburgh reached the postseason of the Big leagues.

In Dominican winter baseball, it belongs to the Lions of the Chosen One and he did not play with them this season given the negotiations that existed with the Japanese team, according to reports associated with the player.