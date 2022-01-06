Harry and Meghan start their search for a new ‘palace’ after getting tired of their mansion in Montecito

Harry and Meghan Markle could start a new life in Montecito, California very soon.

The couple made up of Harry Y Meghan markle will soon begin the search for his new mansion, when it is announced that They plan to sell the luxurious residence they own in Montecito, California, not being entirely in love with her.

According to information from the British newspaper Mirror, which was the medium that released the news, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana’s parents do not want the property to be offered through traditional sales channels, but they long for it to be carried out in an operation outside the market and that only prequalified people are shown.

“They are thinking of selling their house. You won’t be in the market for who they are. It will only be shown to people who confirm that they have the funds and that they are serious buyers, “explained a source in an interview with the aforementioned newspaper.

Despite his imminent move, that does not mean that Harry and Meghan Markle will leave MontecitoThey want to spend much more time there, only in another place that is more suited to what they are looking for to see their two young children grow up.

“They want to stay in or near the neighborhood, but they are not thrilled with the house and its location,” the insider continued.

What is the house that Harry and Meghan Markle want to get rid of?

Harry and Meghan Markle disbursed, in June 2020, the amount of $ 14.6 million for the spectacular mansion that until then belonged to the Russian magnate Sergey Grishin.

The property, which spans 14,531 square feet, has nine bedrooms and 16 bedrooms.

As well as with a hall, with kitchen, with dining room, with living room, with main room, with games room, with gym, with library, with office, with cinema room, with wine cellar, with bar, with sauna, with garage for five vehicles, among other rooms.

Outside it has extensive green areas, a terrace, a swimming pool with its respective spa area, a guest house with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, a tea house, a tennis court, among other amenities.

Keep reading:

This is Sylvester Stallone’s $ 130 million mansion, for which Adele paid $ 58 million

Get to know the $ 6.1 million mansion that Inés Gómez Mont bought before she ran away

Jake and Logan Paul buy Miami penthouses thanks to their millionaire boxing earnings

Vince McMahon, WWE mogul, sells Connecticut mansion for $ 32 million