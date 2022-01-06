Health Department reports 14 additional deaths from COVID-19

The Health Department reported today, Thursday, 14 additional deaths from COVID-19, increasing to 3,338 the total in this line since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Through a tweet, the agency reported that all the deceased suffered from pre-existing conditions. By coronavirus vaccination status, they are divided into five unvaccinated, eight vaccinated and one with a booster dose.

“Scientific evidence indicates that the booster dose provides protection against severity and hospitalization,” the agency said.

On August 31, Health registered 28 deaths from COVID-19 in Puerto Rico, which is the highest number reported in a daily pandemic report. At that time the agency reported that 22 of the 28 victims were not vaccinated.

Unvaccinated people have a five times greater risk of contracting COVID-19 and a 14 times greater risk of dying from the disease when compared to fully vaccinated people. according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, in English).

Health reported yesterday, Wednesday, six new deaths from the virus, including that of a 31-year-old woman from the Arecibo region. These deaths were recorded on December 23, 2021 (1), December 28, 2021 (1), January 1, 2022 (2), January 3, 2022 (1) and yesterday, January 4, (1) .

Until yesterday, the number of hospitalized for the disease amounted to 539, of which 83 were pediatric cases. At the time of this publication, Salud had not updated this line.

Meanwhile, the preliminary positivity rate, updated at 10:00 pm last night, was 36.9%. The number updated at noon yesterday amounted to 36.12%.

Have you not been vaccinated or have you not received the booster dose? Here we tell you where you can.

On the other hand, the average number of confirmed cases was 2,173 and the average number of probable cases stands at 5,603.

Health reported today that it modified the graphic representation to inform the number of people who have died due to COVID-19.

“We are providing the information necessary for the population to make decisions based on scientific evidence and feel confident that the data provided is recent, objective and with meaning for the person who reads it,” said the Secretary of Health, Carlos Mellado.