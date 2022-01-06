Highs and lows for Cruz Azul: Guillermo ‘Pol’ Fernández stays

Abigail parra

Mexico City / 04.01.2022 12:07:45





Guillermo “Pol” Fernández He will not go to Boca Juniors and stays in Cruz Azul. The player continues in talks with the board to analyze its renewal every time his contract expires next summer, but in this market it will not leave the cement team.

Halftime could confirm that although Pol was offered to be part of a negotiation between La Maquina and Boca Juniors by Cristian Pavón, the celestial dome was able to find him a better option, since his intention is stay with Fernández in addition to presenting an economic offer for the end and that it could be seen in a good way by the board of the Argentine club.

It is so Pol Fernández will finish the half year that remains with Cruz Azul, although these days you will have to put on the table the subject of a renovation, situation that for the moment in the Ferris wheel have not offered.

It should be remembered that Fernández was in Boca in 2020 and returned to complete his contract with the Machine. This seemed to be a facility for the cement board on the Pavón issue, but it did not bear fruit.

Now, in Cruz Azul they bet because the xeneize club accepts the Offer that would be between 3 and 3.5 million dollars for Cristian Pavón, priority for the champion of Guard1anes 2021.