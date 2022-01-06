Horror night in New York: several shootings throughout the city

New York had a violent night yesterday at the beginning of 2022, following the trend of previous years, marking a great challenge for the recently sworn-in Mayor Eric Adams, a former police officer who comes from presiding over Brooklyn, the county with the most shootings in the city.

Just after sunset, around 5 p.m. police shot a robbery suspect disguised in a wig during an exchange of gunfire in the lobby of a “Dollar Tree” store in Brooklyn. It appears to be the first case of a civilian shot by the NYPD in 2022.

The shooting erupted after two uniformed officers confronted suspect Clarence “Cho-Choo” Little, 45, as he tried to flee with money that he allegedly stole at gunpoint moments before the store’s cash register, according to the chief of New York Police Department Kenneth Corey.

He was shot in the neck and taken to the hospital in critical condition, but stable. No one else was injured. “He got the money and he was running out of the store,” he told the New York Post a witness who identified himself only as Bobby. Apparently the same suspect had filmed there on Sunday and was recognized by employees. Sources said the suspect has more than 40 previous arrests.

Later, a man was shot during a robbery on the upper east side from Manhattan. The victim said she was inside a black van on East 96th Street and First Avenue around 7:45 p.m. when a thief shot her in the upper right leg and snatched her wallet, according to police.

The gunman fled and the injured victim reportedly ran about two blocks after being shot, according to the NYPD. Investigators found a handgun on First Avenue near East 85th Street, 11 blocks away, which they believe may be related to the shooting.

Another man was also injured in a night stabbing in Midtown Manhattan, the NYPD reported. The victim was arguing with another subject on Broadway near West 33rd Street around 11:30 pm when his rival stabbed him in the right leg, police said. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Hours later, a woman was shot in the leg inside an apartment on Broadway near Chauncey Street in Brownsville (Brooklyn) around 4 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

The woman initially told investigators that a stranger knocked on her door and she opened it, although investigators were questioning that narrative later this morning.

Brookly was the county with the most shootings in NYC in 2021, with a third of the victims, which already exceeded 1,830 people – between dead and injured – as of December 19 throughout the city.