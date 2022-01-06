How Covid self-tests work in other countries and what about the results

The National Drug, Food, and Medical Technology Administration (Anmat) yesterday approved the exclusive sale in pharmacies of four Covid-19 self-test kits, just at a time when Argentina is going through its worst figures in the pandemic. Yesterday 95,159 new cases of coronavirus were registered in the country, a record of infections in line with the “tsunami” of infections around the world, as defined by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The self-tests approved by the ANMAT are intended to function as a Diagnostic orientation for those who use them, without conclusive value, they reported from the Government.

The idea is that those who use them report the results through a QR code immediately to pharmacies, which in turn will send the information to the National Health Surveillance System. Kits Abbott, Roche, Vyam Group and Wiener could be available in the next few days.

Volunteers deliver rapid antigen test boxes in London TOLGA AKMEN – AFP

Argentina will thus join a list of countries such as Uruguay, the United States, France and Australia, who passed the tests to do at home. The patients who used these rapid tests emphasize their simplicity, although they warn about the flaws in the results. How were the experiences in other parts of the world?

The US government already has in the gondolas of its pharmacies Covid-19 self-tests. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the emergency use of more than 400 tests to detect the coronavirus, including home tests. “If it tests positive, it should be isolated and inform your healthcare provider, as well as any close contact ”, indicates the site of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, for its acronym in English) for those who use this type of test.

Conz Preti is from Argentina and has lived in the United States for 12 years. Today her husband ended his quarantine after being infected with Covid-19. “Days after Christmas he had close contact, and after 24 hours he began with symptoms,” he tells THE NATION Preti, who stocked up on tests to be done at home.

“In the United States there are antigen tests, which are the ones you buy at the pharmacy. There are two brands that are the most popular (…) It’s like a pregnancy test, the same system: you immediately have the results “, comments. That is how they found out that her husband had been infected and was able to take safeguards for herself and her three children.

Of course, Preti warns about a problem that we could face in Argentina: false positives and false negatives. He says that with his family they went through three false positives. “They closed the boys’ school because of a case like this. Self-tests are useful when one has symptoms and may not have CRP available ”, he says.

Since last April 12, France sells self-test kits in pharmacies, but with one condition: it must always be sold by a professional who can guide whoever buys it.

Gonzalo Silva, A Chilean who has lived in Strasbourg for more than three years, says that “the self-tests work in a super simple: you go to a pharmacy and buy it ”. He must have done it because he caught Covid-19 with his girlfriend. “I made two and only paid 10 euros. It is free to purchase ”, comments.

In his case, too, he went through the “False negative”. I was positive, my girlfriend was negative, and it was a risk for her, so I was isolated. Later, when we did the PCR, we realized that we were both positive. ” Like what is being established in Argentina, Silva comments that when the antigen test was carried out and it came out positive, the pharmacy provided the information of its result to the French health authorities, who contacted him to have a PCR done.

People wearing masks to protect themselves from COVID-19 walk in front of the Eiffel Tower, on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, in Paris. (AP Photo / Michel Euler)

In Spain, Covid-19 self-tests have been authorized for sale since July last year. There are 33 on the market, which are sold exclusively in pharmacies and without a prescription. In this case, a positive result must be reported, and today it can be done directly to the health authorities or to pharmacies authorized for it.

In any case, the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Aemps), calls on users to take into account that “self-diagnostic tests will not be considered for the diagnosis of confirmation of active infection.” Those who obtain positive self-test results will be considered suspicious cases and must be retested. with another method to check.

In Chile, There are 166 quick tests authorized for sale. Its value fluctuates approximately between 2000 and 3000 Argentine pesos and they can be bought in pharmacies, without a prescription. In any case, the only number that serves to register new infections continues to be the PCR. On the other hand in Uruguay, The self-tests are available in pharmacies and centers authorized to handle the kits, reported the newspaper El País.

ARCHIVE – In Chile home rapid detection tests are sold in pharmacies, while in Uruguay they must be carried out in the same place. (AP Photo / Esteban Felix, File)

Antigen self-tests in Australia are sold in pharmacies, but also in supermarkets and other stores. In the oceanic country there are 19 home tests authorized by the health authorities to be commercialized. As described on its website, the Australian Government Department of Health believes that they are “the fastest way to test for Covid-19” but that it does not replace PCR, which according to the authority “is the most assertive and reliable for detect and diagnose ”.

There, before the explosion of cases due to the arrival of the omicron variant, The same government recommended that asymptomatic people undergo a rapid antigen test at home instead of going to the centers where PCR is carried out, where there have been long lines in recent days. This decision earned him a new wave of criticism of the prime minister, Scott Morrison: experts fear that this means missing a rigorous count of cases.

Paulina Pacheco, who is Chilean and lives in Sydney, comments that Australia has not been spared from price speculation in this situation. “As this exploded less than a week before Christmas, many people were with purchased tickets to go see their loved ones. People paid whatever it was. Before a box of 5 cost 50 dollars [australianos, lo que equivale a 36 dólares estadounidenses]. Now you can’t find for less than 90 [US$64]″.

Australian authorities insist that the PCR test is the most effective in detecting Covid-19. (Bianca De Marchi / AAP Image via AP) BIANCA DE MARCHI – AAP Image

In Great Britain self-tests can be obtained from pharmacies, as well as being given free to residents, on demand. However, the country’s health authorities do not recommend its use to those who actually have Covid-19 symptoms, since in those cases it is better to check through PCR.

Those who have tests done in their homes, They must report their result, whatever it may be, through the page of the Ministry of Health to monitor cases. S is positive, since January 11, in England, people will not need to have a PCR test: they will be considered as infected and must be isolated.

In Denmark, self-testing is recommended for those who have been close contacts. In addition, rapid tests are offered to elementary school students. to keep students supervised. Like other countries in the world, they recommend if the result of the self-examination is positive, perform a PCR as soon as possible.

In Sweden and Norway, home tests can also be purchased in pharmacies, but they must have a seal that qualifies them as “allowed” by the health authority.