How many cases of COVID-19 does Chivas have prior to the start of Clausura 2022?

Throughout this week the Club Guadalajara works at forced marches so that the technician Marcelo Míchel Leaño dispel your last doubts prior to the first meeting of the Closing Tournament 2022. On Tuesday Roberto Alvarado did not train for stomach problems, while some like Alexis vega They did it with face masks due to the rise in infections by COVID-19 in recent days throughout the country.

Most of the clubs have presented several infections for at least a week, so the precautions to avoid more infected at the beginning of a new campaign have also been stricter and the Sacred Flock is not exempt from it, so the tests will be in less time with the intention of preventing the situation from worsening as in 2020.

How many cases of COVID-19 are there in Chivas?

The good news is that not a single case of COVID-19 has been reported in Chivas in this so-called fourth wave, for which Leaño has a full team to open the tournament against the Sinaloans on Sunday, January 9 at 6:00 p.m. in the Akron Stadium and waiting for the “Piojo” Alvarado you are also eligible for such a pledge.

Guadalajara continues to have the option of signing a reinforcement in its sights more to declare himself ready, however negotiations of the sports director Ricardo Peláez have not been successful, first for Eduardo Aguirre de Santos Laguna and not by Rodolfo Pizarro, who received the refusal from the owner Amaury Vergara to return to the Guadalajara institution.

Another possibility that was opened and closed in a few hours was the long return to the Perla Tapatia from Eduardo “Chofis” López due to the lack of payment corresponding to the extension of the loan for six more months of part of the San José from MLS, Which would immediately cause the talented attacker to join Leaño’s squad, but a message on social networks from Amaury Vergara made it very clear that there will be no second chance for Chofis.