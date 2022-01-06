how much his fortune increased in the first days of 2022 to make him the richest man in the world – Prensa Libre

The electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla announced on Sunday, January 2, that in 2021 it delivered more than 936 thousand vehicles, which represents an increase of 87% compared to the previous year, when it reported almost 500 thousand deliveries.

Elon Musk solidified his leadership as the world’s richest person after Tesla Inc. reported that it had broken its own record for vehicle deliveries during 2021.

The company founded by Elon Musk reported that, specifically, in the last quarter of the year they delivered 308 thousand vehicles, which exceeded analysts’ expectations and broke the quarterly record, which was previously reached in the third quarter of 2021, with 241 thousand cars.

According to FactSet figures, Wall Street experts had anticipated 267,000 Tesla deliveries for the fourth quarter and 897,000 for the full year.

In its data, Tesla combines the delivery of its top-of-the-line Model S and X cars and the more affordable Model Y and 3.

The vast majority of Teslas delivered in 2021 are the latter, which account for 911 thousand units of the total for the year and which are manufactured both in its Shanghai plant and in Fremont (California).

Musk has stated that he wants to increase Tesla’s sales volume to 20 million a year in the next 9 years, for which the company intends to start producing units of its Model Y in its new plant in Austin (Texas) this year, where it has just moved its headquarters.

According to international reports, Elon Musk’s fortune jumped US $ 30.5 billion on Monday, January 3, and reached US $ 300.8 billion, according to the Billionaires Index of Bloomberg.

According to the specialty sites, Musk, who owns about 18% of Tesla, has sold more than $ 10 billion in shares since November 2021 as part of a plan to reduce his stake in the company by 10% and generate cash to pay tax obligations.