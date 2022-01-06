How much money did Tom Holland make for being Spider-Man in the MCU?

Tom holland Today he is one of the most popular actors, because after starring in Spider-Man: No Way Home‘, film that gathered it with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, many Marvel fans expect more from him.

It has already been confirmed that will have a second trilogy, I am expected to fight with Venom and in addition to these data also it was revealed how much money you have earned for being Spider-man, as we must remember that in addition to his films, he has had secondary roles in ‘Civil War, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘End Game’.

Tom Holland’s salary: earnings from his movies

According to a published report by ‘Deadline’, it was possible to know how many millions he has won Tom holland for being ‘Spider-Man’, highlighting that He’s not the highest paid Spider-Man but that position is disputed by Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

How much did he earn for Spider-Man Homecoming?

Released on July 7, 2017, Tom Holland would have received 1 million dollars, a figure that was so because Marvel was in a ‘test’ stage to see your impact at UCM.

Salary for ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’

Following the success of this film released on July 5, 2019, Tom Holland received a few $ 5 million. To close his trilogy, with ‘No Way Home’, the British actor would have received other 5 million more.

How much did this Spider-Man earn from his supporting roles?

As it was mentioned already Tom holland has had some padditional participations in other films, same where he also received good profits.

For appearing in ‘Captain America: Civil War’, would have received 250 thousand dollars; for ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, his income would have been $ 3 million and by ‘End Game’ I would have won others 3 MDD.

The Grand total, at the moment, for Tom holland It amounts to $ 17.25 million and unlike Andrew Garfield, who did not conclude his trilogy for ‘being unfulfilled’, he will be a mainstay of the next Marvel Studios projects.