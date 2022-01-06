How to follow the journey of James Webb, NASA’s impressive space telescope, live

Last Saturday, December 25, the POT successfully launched the Ariane 5, rocket that launched the telescope James Webb, which is already heading satisfactorily to its destination, the point Lagrange L2, to 1.5 million kilometers from the earth. Although the telescope space from 10 billion dollars, has already passed some of the decisive stages of the trip, there is still a long way to go, in this long and novel space race.

Along with this image, NASA recently announced the successful development of one of the most critical stages of the mission. “With all five sunshade tension layers complete, approximately 75% of our 344 single point faults have been eliminated!”

The portal enabled by the POT, “Where is Webb?”(In Spanish, Where is Webb?) Allows the user to follow the revolutionary journey that began the telescope James Webb. Providing real-time data such as, for example, distance traveled and to be traveled, speed at which it travels and temperatures to which it is exposed, among others.

This is what one of the sections of the page that follows the telescope in real time looks like.

In addition, through a timeline you can know all the phases that the telescope it has already crossed and those that have yet to cross. Let us remember that the James Webb has 8 meters high and a protection layer of 21.2 meters. The interior of the rocket that launched it has smaller dimensions.

The telescope was designed in such a way that it can be bent to deploy When the moment comes. Probably the most critical stage of the entire process for which we must wait until it reaches its final destination at a distance of approximately 1.5 million kilometers from our planet. From there, the telescope is expected to provide an unprecedented look at the universe that will help scientists understand a little more about the cosmos and its origin.

“Moment at which the James Webb Space Telescope began its journey autonomously in space.” Image Credit: NASA TV

Other sections of the page how “Explore Deployments“includes images with graphics that show in a more technical way every detail of the telescope. There are still decisive days for the mission. The POT hopes to be collecting the first data from the James Webb during the first half of 2022.