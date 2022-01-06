How to follow the journey of James Webb, NASA’s impressive space telescope, live

Admin 3 hours ago Technology Leave a comment 24 Views

Last Saturday, December 25, the POT successfully launched the Ariane 5, rocket that launched the telescope James Webb, which is already heading satisfactorily to its destination, the point Lagrange L2, to 1.5 million kilometers from the earth. Although the telescope space from 10 billion dollars, has already passed some of the decisive stages of the trip, there is still a long way to go, in this long and novel space race.

Along with this image, NASA recently announced the successful development of one of the most critical stages of the mission. “With all five sunshade tension layers complete, approximately 75% of our 344 single point faults have been eliminated!”

The portal enabled by the POT, “Where is Webb?”(In Spanish, Where is Webb?) Allows the user to follow the revolutionary journey that began the telescope James Webb. Providing real-time data such as, for example, distance traveled and to be traveled, speed at which it travels and temperatures to which it is exposed, among others.

Topics

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Virtual reality, cybersecurity, NFT and more tech trends for 2022

Virtual reality is one of the technological trends for 2022. (photo: World Educational Network) By …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved